Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $54,879.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 930 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $54,879.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,152,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,899 shares of company stock valued at $35,323,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,042,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after buying an additional 657,835 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,489 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFIN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

