DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Up 7.5% in June

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DouYu International by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,185,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,284 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Stock Up 0.4 %

DouYu International stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 197,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,639. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $524.59 million, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

DouYu International Announces Dividend

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $9.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DOYU. Citigroup dropped their price target on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Further Reading

