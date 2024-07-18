DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.92 and last traded at $51.92. Approximately 40,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 103,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $816.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.60.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

