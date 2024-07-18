Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 7,834,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,484,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

