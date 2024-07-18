Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 239.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 99,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,253. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

