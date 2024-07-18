Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $97,476,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,303,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after buying an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after buying an additional 116,890 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.42. 639,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,492. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $129.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.