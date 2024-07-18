Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.19. 764,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,299. The company has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

