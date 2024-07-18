Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 136,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 197,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 317,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 47,560 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 564.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 38,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after buying an additional 255,464 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 152,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $48.65.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

