Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Graco by 1,010.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Graco by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.44. 211,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.49. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graco

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.