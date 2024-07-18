Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $160,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AZPN. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -451.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.26 and a 1 year high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

