Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.55.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $447.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $454.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.28 and a 200-day moving average of $386.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

