Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $550.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,130. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $546.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

