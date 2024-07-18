Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Trading Up 0.1 %

VRSN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.35. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.