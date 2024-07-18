Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.31. 4,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,237. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $143.49 and a 12 month high of $191.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.26. The company has a market cap of $979.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

