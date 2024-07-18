ECO Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

ECO Animal Health Group stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £78.92 million and a PE ratio of -5,825.00. ECO Animal Health Group has a one year low of GBX 82.67 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.75). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.37.

Featured Articles

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

