Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 6,676 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1,076.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

CBRE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.82. 23,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,906. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

