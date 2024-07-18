Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $850.74. The company had a trading volume of 276,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $834.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $757.98. The company has a market capitalization of $377.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $530.56 and a 52 week high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.33.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

