Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 69,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,554. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

