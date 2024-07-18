Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,317 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $952,543,000 after purchasing an additional 351,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $612,970,000 after purchasing an additional 115,304 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 322,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,428. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.83 and a one year high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

