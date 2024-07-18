Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $592,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 388.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,128,000 after buying an additional 15,819,689 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after buying an additional 5,895,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 5,836,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

