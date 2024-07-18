Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $832,000 Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $65,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $23,495,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 67.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,587.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Stock Down 1.6 %

AMBA stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $84.71.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.