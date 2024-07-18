Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 182 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,138,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,874,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,098,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

HACK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,325. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

