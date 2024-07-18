Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 46,244 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,244 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.16. The stock had a trading volume of 879,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,480. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

