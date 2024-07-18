Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $181,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,498,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,031,000 after purchasing an additional 147,293 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $208.02. 20,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.99 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

