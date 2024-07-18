Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.93 on Thursday, reaching $564.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,573. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

