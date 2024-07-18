Efforce Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Efforce token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $13,081.39 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Efforce alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efforce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.