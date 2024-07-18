Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $153.00 target price on the game software company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.17. 124,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $148.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,860.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.