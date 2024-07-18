Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 76,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Elevai Labs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ELAB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 92,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.57. Elevai Labs has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.24.
Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Elevai Labs had a negative return on equity of 225.32% and a negative net margin of 211.25%.
About Elevai Labs
Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.
