Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIRE. CJS Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Encore Wire Stock Performance
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Encore Wire Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,938,000 after buying an additional 45,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
