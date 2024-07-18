Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 378,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get ENI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENI Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ENI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 62,964 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in ENI by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ENI by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in ENI by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. ENI has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.372 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.