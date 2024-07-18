Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 378,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ENI Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ENI stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. ENI has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ENI Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.372 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
