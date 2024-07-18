Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 438.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 61.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,452,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,271,000 after acquiring an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.45. 229,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,076. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day moving average of $130.89. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

