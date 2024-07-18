Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 5,209 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 193.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.73.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.30. 79,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,767. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

