Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

ACM Research Stock Down 0.4 %

ACMR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. 336,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

