Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 6,277 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,844,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,630,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,794,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CLX traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $137.21. 1,170,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

