Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,176 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,567,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $9,020,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after acquiring an additional 181,644 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NSA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSA

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.