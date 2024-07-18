Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 325.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,101. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $212.84 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.37 and its 200-day moving average is $280.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

