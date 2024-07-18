Entropy Technologies LP Has $3.41 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DoorDash by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after buying an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in DoorDash by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 139,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH traded down $5.58 on Wednesday, hitting $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average of $117.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

Read Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.