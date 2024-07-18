Entropy Technologies LP Has $524,000 Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.79. 5,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,824. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.39. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $150.03.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

