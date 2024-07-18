Entropy Technologies LP Has $563,000 Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.9% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.3 %

HCC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,417. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.