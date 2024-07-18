Entropy Technologies LP Has $611,000 Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,363 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,792 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Commercial Metals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 54,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,428. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

