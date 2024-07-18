Entropy Technologies LP Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $1,002,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,711,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,131 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,838 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.79. 9,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.42. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.60 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

