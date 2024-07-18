Entropy Technologies LP Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 119.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,004,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CMS Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after purchasing an additional 883,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1,392.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 911,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,561,000 after purchasing an additional 850,731 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

