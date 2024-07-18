Entropy Technologies LP Increases Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,931,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,813,000 after purchasing an additional 226,169 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1,206.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 147,855 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,679,000 after buying an additional 146,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,077,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

Shares of EGP traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.58. The company had a trading volume of 373,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,547. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.22. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

