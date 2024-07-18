Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 115.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

