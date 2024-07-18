Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ONE Gas by 100.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.76. 45,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $82.06.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

