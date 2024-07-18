Entropy Technologies LP Invests $1.11 Million in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.56. 1,969,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

