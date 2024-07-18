Entropy Technologies LP Invests $594,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 917,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,963,000 after buying an additional 229,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,448,000 after acquiring an additional 90,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,160,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,326,000 after acquiring an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 66,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,874. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.