Entropy Technologies LP Invests $731,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.19. 106,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $158.19.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

