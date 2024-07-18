Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $790,000 Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $550.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,039. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $546.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.73. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

