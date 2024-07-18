Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $992,000 Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,326,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $84,678,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,995 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $46,323,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after buying an additional 1,931,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 3,956,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,483. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

